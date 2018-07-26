Police release image of 'dangerous' tattoo-covered Auckland man wanted following string of aggravated robberies

Police are calling for assistance from the public to locate a 21-year-old West Auckland man, following three aggravated robberies at commercial premises.

A warrant has been issued for Jayden Popata who police describe as "dangerous" and someone who "should not be approached".

In a statement released this morning, Police describe Popata as of thin build, 177cm tall and easily identified by the tattoo "Crimsa" on his forehead above his left eyebrow and a teardrop tattoo under his eye.

He also has several tattoos across his neck.

Popata has links to West Auckland and may be in the wider area, police say.

Auckland's North Shore CIB are undertaking the search, and advise if Popata is seen for 111 to be called immediately.