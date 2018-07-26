 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police release image of 'dangerous' tattoo-covered Auckland man wanted following string of aggravated robberies

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Police are calling for assistance from the public to locate a 21-year-old West Auckland man, following three aggravated robberies at commercial premises.

A warrant has been issued for Jayden Popata who police describe as "dangerous" and someone who "should not be approached".

In a statement released this morning, Police describe Popata as of thin build, 177cm tall and easily identified by the tattoo "Crimsa" on his forehead above his left eyebrow and a teardrop tattoo under his eye.

He also has several tattoos across his neck.

Popata has links to West Auckland and may be in the wider area, police say.

Auckland's North Shore CIB are undertaking the search, and advise if Popata is seen for 111 to be called immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jayden Popata, 21, is wanted by police for a string of aggravated robberies in Auckland. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Footage captured the moment a boat ripped from its anchor “blew up into a million pieces” in surf estimated to be 6m high.

Watch the dramatic moment a boat is flipped by monster waves at famous Indonesian surf break
2

Sailing world reacts to first footage of foiling monohull testing for America’s Cup
3

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
4

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
5

'Genuine fatigue' - Chris Froome cracks under pressure on decisive stage of Tour de France
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:04

'Is there enough cheese?' The high-stakes world of judging the best Kiwi pie
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked national outcry, was released from jail after serving half his term. Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner's lawyer will argue Tuesday, July 24, 2018, that his client didn't get a fair trial during arguments in a California appeals court. A three-judge panel of the California 6th District Court of Appeal is scheduled to listen to arguments in San Jose. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Lawyer for ex-Stanford sex attacker describes client's actions as 'outercourse'

Karen McDougall during Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards - Arrivals at Music Box at The Fonda in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

'So sad!' President Trump blasts ex-lawyer over Playboy bunny hush-money

03:39
Marina Theron's attitude to life is that there's always something to be thankful for.

'Spreading hope' - Palmerston North woman learning to walk again after diving accident gifted $10k for rehab
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:04

'Is there enough cheese?' The high-stakes world of judging the best Kiwi pie

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work