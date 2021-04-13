Police release image of 'dangerous' man wanted over Motueka shooting

The man at the centre of a shooting in Motueka yesterday is still at large, police say.

Jahdai Kennard Source: NZ Police

The incident unfolded just after 1pm yesterday after which another man was hospitalised.

Today police released an image of Jahdai Kennard who they believe is connected to the shooting.

However they said Kennard "is dangerous and should not be approached".

Yesterday police said they working to locate a man "believed to have been involved and who was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the vicinity of Fry Street, Motueka."

Police say they're still investigating whether the two men involved are known to each other, and exactly what took place.