Police release image of 'dangerous' man wanted over Motueka shooting

The man at the centre of a shooting in Motueka yesterday is still at large, police say.

Jahdai Kennard Source: NZ Police

The incident unfolded just after 1pm yesterday after which another man was hospitalised.

Today police released an image of Jahdai Kennard who they believe is connected to the shooting.

However they said Kennard "is dangerous and should not be approached". 

Yesterday police said they working to locate a man "believed to have been involved and who was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the vicinity of Fry Street, Motueka."

A man has been flown to hospital after the incident at the top of the South Island. Source: Sammie Cross

Police say they're still investigating whether the two men involved are known to each other, and exactly what took place.

Police ask anyone who's seen Kennard or have any information about his whereabouts to call 111 and quote file number 210413/9242.

