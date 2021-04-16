TODAY |

Police release image of 'dangerous' man they are seeking over gang shooting at central Auckland hotel

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have this afternoon released a photo of a man they're looking for over a gang shooting at a luxury hotel in Auckland last week.

Police are looking for a person of interest in relation to a shooting in Auckland on April 15. Source: NZ Police

The man is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.

Last Thursday morning, police were called to a shooting at Sofitel hotel near Auckland's Viaduct after ongoing battles between the Head Hunters and Mongols gangs saw shots fired.  

"Since the incident occurred on 15th April, a dedicated team of detectives from across Tāmaki Makaurau have worked tirelessly to identify those responsible for the incident last Thursday morning, which we know involved individuals from the Head Hunters and Mongols organised crime groups," police said in a statement today.

A shooting at an inner-city hotel has now been linked to others across the city. Source: 1 NEWS

"Police are issuing this photo of the person of interest -  we hope it will assist the public in recognising him."

Later that morning there was a police operation in Ōrākei that was linked, as was an earlier incident at the Head Hunters gang pad in Mt Wellington. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Yesterday’s shooting at an upscale CBD hotel stemmed from issues between the Mongols and Head Hunters gangs, police confirmed today. Source: 1 NEWS

