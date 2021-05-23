TODAY |

Police release identity of person killed in South Auckland shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

Police today released the identity of a person killed in a South Auckland shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Residents say they heard gunshots in the early hours of the morning. Source: 1 NEWS

He was 31-year-old Alec Moala of Papatoetoe.

Police were called to the scene on Beatty Street, Ōtāhuhu, at about 2.15am Sunday, May 23.

Moala was found with critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police say a post-mortem was completed yesterday and they are continuing to make a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, including speaking to several people in Beatty Street and the wider Ōtāhuhu area.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information about what occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“We are confident there are people out there who know who is responsible and with information valuable to our investigation,” Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says.

“We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to police for the sake of Mr Moala’s family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210523/2150 or operation name Operation Alani.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

