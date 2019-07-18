Police release identity of man killed in assault outside Te Papa Museum

Police have released the identity of the man who died in hospital yesterday following an assault outside Te Papa in Wellington last Saturday night.

Te Papa Museum. Source: Getty

He was Simon Strickland, 58, of Waterloo, Lower Hutt.



Police say a 28-year-old-man has been charged with wounding with intent to injure over the assault and no one else is being sought over the incident.

"Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who saw the assault or was in the Te Papa car park area on Saturday 13 February between 7:00pm and 7:30pm."