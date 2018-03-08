 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police release identities of two people found dead in Auckland boarding house

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:20
2
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing actress Tania Ellwood

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:29
4
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

00:18
5
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

02:29
But Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Exclusive: High risk child sex offenders living on one Auckland road causing worries for local schools

Corrections are defending the situation in Otahuhu.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:28
Paula Tesoriero’s submission for the euthanasia policy questioned the broadness between people with a disability and those with a terminal illness.

ACT's David Seymour defends End of Life Choice Bill after Disability Commissioner's criticism

According to Mr Seymour the Commissioner fears "that somebody with a disability might be somehow euthanised." But Mr Seymour says, "that's impossible".

00:46
The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.

'Wall of water coming from above us' – Napier campground owner tells of devastating flood

The Eskdale Holiday Park was evacuated as floodwaters rose this morning.

Court Australia (file picture).

New Zealand man jailed for six-and-a-half years over Gold Coast one-punch killing

After a night of drinking about 20 beers Tristan Mataora Heather punched Trevor Duroux outside the Coolangatta Hotel in December 2015.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 