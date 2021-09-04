Police release details of LynnMall Countdown terrorist attack victims

Police have released details of the victims of Friday's LynnMall terrorist attack, as they continue to recover from their injuries.

A police officer outside LynnMall the day after a terrorist attack Source: 1 NEWS

The victims are four women aged 29, 43, 60 and 66, and three men aged 53, 57 and 77.

Three people remain in Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition and two others remain in a stable condition at Auckland City and Middlemore hospitals.

Another person remains in moderate condition at Middlemore Hospital.

Five of the six victims transported to hospital on Friday had been stabbed, and one had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Overnight, police identified a seventh victim in this attack, who received a minor injury which he treated at home.

This man narrowly avoided more serious injury when he evaded the attacker.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has provided more detail of the events surrounding yesterday's attack, confirming the attacker travelled by train to the supermarket in LynnMall, arriving just before 2.30pm.

The surveillance team following him observed him taking a trolley at the supermarket and begin shopping as they had observed him doing on previous occasions.

He was shopping as normal for approximately 10 minutes before the attack started.

It was around 60 seconds from the time the surveillance team became aware of a commotion to when they engaged the attacker and shot him.

Following a review of the in-store CCTV footage police now know that the first victim was stabbed approximately 60-90 seconds before the surveillance team heard shouts and saw people running.

"I want to reaffirm that our police staff showed great bravery and professionalism in their response to this attack," Coster said.

"They acted in exactly the way we would have expected them to in this situation, given they were following an individual who had a high level of paranoia about surveillance activity.

"I also want to acknowledge those other people caught up in the attack – the staff at Countdown LynnMall and other members of the public who were present, either in the supermarket or in the surrounding mall area."

An extensive scene examination at LynnMall is continuing today, along with collation of CCTV footage and witness statements.

Coster said New Lynn residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area, as the investigation team works at the scene and officers conduct reassurance patrols.

Anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to get in touch via 105, quoting Operation Rally.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has photos or videos.