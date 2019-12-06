Police release description of unidentified man accused of stabbing woman at Wellington park

Police have released a description of the unidentified man accused of having stabbed a woman in Wellington's Central Park on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man, described to be in his 30s, is approximately 5-foot-8 in height and of slim build, with light brown skin and short brown hair.

The woman was seriously injured in what appeared to be a random attack attack while she walked through the park in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.

The man is believed to be unknown to the victim, Wellington area manager of investigations, detective senior sergeant Warwick McKee said last week. The motive did not appear to be sexual assault, police said.

Police are asking for any information about the attacker, the weapon used in the stabbing or any suspicious activity seen at the park.