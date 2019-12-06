TODAY |

Police release description of unidentified man accused of stabbing woman at Wellington park

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have released a description of the unidentified man accused of having stabbed a woman in Wellington's Central Park on Friday. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man remains at large after the woman was seriously injured this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The man, described to be in his 30s, is approximately 5-foot-8 in height and of slim build, with light brown skin and short brown hair. 

The woman was seriously injured in what appeared to be a random attack attack while she walked through the park in the Wellington suburb of Brooklyn.

The man is believed to be unknown to the victim, Wellington area manager of investigations, detective senior sergeant Warwick McKee said last week. The motive did not appear to be sexual assault, police said.

Police are asking for any information about the attacker, the weapon used in the stabbing or any suspicious activity seen at the park.  

Tips can be submitted by calling the crime reporting line on 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:46
LIVE: Twelve patients remain in critical condition after deadly White Island eruption
2
Finland's new young female prime minister takes record from Jacinda Ardern
3
'Strong' 5.3 magnitude earthquake centred near Gisborne felt widely across the North Island
4
Grim mood aboard ship as passengers process White Island tragedy
5
Aussie quick under fire for unsportsmanlike celebrations in domestic cricket
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:37

Jacinda Ardern delivers powerful message in Parliament to Whakaari/White Island victims: 'You are forever linked to our nation'
02:31

Grim mood aboard ship as passengers process White Island tragedy

'Worldwide issue' causing serious check in delays at Auckland Airport
04:37

Malaysian tourist among five people confirmed dead from White Island volcanic eruption