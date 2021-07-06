Police release CCTV images of suspects in Auckland jewellery store heist

Police have released CCTV images of two men allegedly involved in the robbery of a Michael Hill jewellery store in West Auckland over the weekend.

Man wanted over aggravated robbery at Michael Hill jewellery at Auckland's West City Mall Source: NZ Police

Officers were called to the store in West City Mall about 6pm Saturday after two men took a large amount of jewellery, along with bags and personal belongings.

They fled the scene in a vehicle, but it was found shortly after.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said police are determined to identify the alleged robbers.

Police want to speak to this man over a robbery of Michel Hill jewellery store in West City Mall, Auckland. Source: NZ police

He said two males were pictured wearing distinctive clothing, one in a black hoodie with a logo design and the other in a grey jacket wearing yellow gloves.

Anyone who recognises these men is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210703/3744.