Police release CCTV images of suspects in Auckland jewellery store heist

Police have released CCTV images of two men allegedly involved in the robbery of a Michael Hill jewellery store in West Auckland over the weekend. 

Officers were called to the store in West City Mall about 6pm Saturday after two men took a large amount of jewellery, along with bags and personal belongings. 

They fled the scene in a vehicle, but it was found shortly after.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Frost, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said police are determined to identify the alleged robbers.

He said two males were pictured wearing distinctive clothing, one in a black hoodie with a logo design and the other in a grey jacket wearing yellow gloves.

Anyone who recognises these men is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210703/3744.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

