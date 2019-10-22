Police release CCTV footage as search continues for missing Orewa man Mike McClennan

Police have released CCTV footage as they continue their search for missing 75-year-old Orewa man Mike McClennan, who hasn't been seen since last Wednesday.

Search and Rescue teams have continued to scour the Hatfields Beach and Orewa area for Mr McClennan, who was last seen walking northbound along the Hibiscus Coast Highway on October 16 at around 5pm, Waitemata North police Senior Sergeant Brett Henshaw said in a statement.

Mike McClennan Source: Supplied

Police have called for the community to come forward if they have picked up Mr McClennan, who suffers from dementia, and driven him to a different location.



Mr McClennan is a former New Zealand rugby league coach, and the father of former Kiwis and Warriors coach Brian McClennan.

Mr Henshaw also urged people to check their sheds and properties for Mr McClennan, who may have sought shelter.

Police have released CCTV footage showing Mr McClennan walking north along Hibiscus Coast Highway on the day he went missing.