Police release CCTV footage of missing Invercargill man in hopes of cracking case

Police have released CCTV footage in the hopes the public can help in the search for missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The video features two people walking near the 68-year-old, who police would like to speak with.

"They may have seen him in the Yarrow Street/Macmaster Street area on Monday morning and have information that could assist," Southern District Police say.

"In one video, a person can be seen walking past Raymond. In the other, Raymond can be seen in the background and police would like to speak to the woman seen walking in the foreground."

Police say Horn is non-verbal and walks with a shuffle.

Raymond Horn. Source: Supplied

He is thought to be wearing a light-coloured polo style shirt, a black and red coloured jacket, gym shoes and sweatpants or jeans.

He was last sighted on Monday morning, February 15 in the central Invercargill area.