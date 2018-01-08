 

Police recruitment ad showing vehicle parked on footpath doesn't breach advertising standards

The Advertising Standards Authority has thrown out a complaint about a police recruitment video that included vision of a vehicle parked on a footpath, the second complaint to be made about the police video.

The video has had nearly 2 million views online already.
The complaint was made by a pedestrians' lobby group, Living Streets Aotearoa, which said there were two instances in the video where a vehicle can be seen parked on a footpath, Fairfax reports.  In one case a pedestrian was forced to walk onto the road to get around the vehicle.

The ASA ruled the complaint did not did not reach the threshold to breach the advertising Code of Ethics.

It said the ad was not promoting parking on a footpath as an appropriate behaviour and it was unlikely to encourage a disregard for safety.

The police recruitment video includes shots of a vehicle parked over a footpath.

In the first complaint about the recruitment video, Fairfax reports some members of the Sikh community took offence that police faked the appearance of a Sikh officer. It was in fact a Samoan wearing a turban.

New Zealand Police had since responded to the individual who laid that complaint.

Calvin Liu said his language will be an advantage if he takes up a role with the police.
The video, which cost around $350,000, was posted on the NZ Police Recruitment Facebook page in late November and within two days it had been viewed more than three million times and shared more than 46,000 times.

Police reported a surge of interest on their recruitment website after the video was launched, including more than 500 people creating accounts on the newcops.co.nz website.

The video, released on Facebook, has been watched more than a million times since it was released yesterday.
