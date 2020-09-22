Police recover missing North Canterbury woman's mobile phone as search continues

Police say they've recovered the cellphone of missing woman Melissa Ewings, as the search for her continues.

Melissa Ewings. Source: NZ Police

Ewings, 31, from Clarence in North Canterbury, was reported missing on September 21 after she didn’t turn up for work.

One of her friends said she had gone for a walk to the Clarence River the day before.

Today Senior Sergeant Peter Payne told 1 NEWS police have located "some items of interest" as the search continued, including her mobile phone, which is currently being analysed.