Police recover final firearm stolen from Palmertson North station six months ago

The final outstanding firearm that was taken during a burglary at the Palmerston North police station 197 days ago has been recovered.

Alan James Harris walked into the police station on the morning of April 25, Anzac Day, on the whim of opportunity - having spotted an open garage door.

He kicked open the exhibits door, removed 26 firearms, ammunition and cannabis and threw them over the fence onto a neighbouring property before returning with a vehicle to pick them up.

Harris was spotted by a member of police staff and fled the scene, leaving some firearms behind.

He was arrested in central Palmerston North two days later, in the early hours of Saturday, April 27, after he was spotted in town by a member of the public.

Originally it was thought he stole 11 guns, but police later found two during an audit sparked by the theft. The stolen nine were distributed among associates, and by July 19 police had managed to find eight guns and the ammunition.

Today they recovered the final missing gun.

Harris has previously pleaded guilty to the heist and promised to apologise to police.

Police said today that no additional charges have been laid in relation to the final firearm. However, they said, inquiries are ongoing.

