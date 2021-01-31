TODAY |

Police recover car linked to Lower Hutt hit-and-run which left woman seriously

Source:  1 NEWS

The car thought to be linked to a hit-and-run incident in Lower Hutt on Saturdy that left a woman seriously injured has been found by police.  

Grey Mitsubishi Diamante linked to Lower Hutt hit and run. Source: New Zealand Police

A grey Mitubishi Diamante has been taken in for a forensic investigation.

It's yet to be confirmed who was driving  the car at the time of the incident on High Street, in Taitā, at about 12.10pm, January 30.

"We want to encourage that person to do the right thing and come forward," Wellington Distric Policing Manager, Inspector Wade Jennings said.

Anyone who many have information about the incident is urged to call 105 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
