Police recover body of missing driver in Methven canal crash

Police have recovered a second body after a crashed into the Rangitata Diversion Race near Methven early on Saturday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, the car was recovered from the water off Pudding Hill Rd with the body of the passenger still inside but the driver was no where to be seen.

The Police National Dive Squad was deployed to assist in the search this morning.

The driver's body was located approximately 500 metres downstream of the crash site.