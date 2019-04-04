TODAY |

Police recover body after car crashes into canal near Methven

Source:  1 NEWS

A body has been recovered from a car that crashed into a canal near Methven overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services received a report of a car that went into the Rangitata Diversion Race off Pudding Hill Rd shortly after 1am.

The car was recovered from the water earlier today, with the body of the passenger located in the vehicle.

The driver has not yet been located with the Police National Dive Squad continuing to search today.

A formal idenfication process is underway to identify the deceased. Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Exclusive: Whistleblower shares images of filthy conditions at Talley's factory
2
Mike King makes 'unreserved' apology over comments about Ashley Bloomfield
3
Huge undersea gas leak sees Gulf of Mexico erupt in flames
4
Police recover body after car crashes into canal near Methven
5
New border exception will allow 300 teachers to come into NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bollards installed outside Auckland dairy after fourth ram raid this year

Sunday gives rare insight into healthcare woes in remote region where life expectancy is 69

Bridges says Labour ministers 'a bit religious' about He Puapua report

03:12

Top Māori chefs cook up a storm for new annual Matariki feast