Police recover body after car crashes into canal near Methven

A body has been recovered from a car that crashed into a canal near Methven overnight.

Emergency services received a report of a car that went into the Rangitata Diversion Race off Pudding Hill Rd shortly after 1am.

The car was recovered from the water earlier today, with the body of the passenger located in the vehicle.

The driver has not yet been located with the Police National Dive Squad continuing to search today.