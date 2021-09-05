Police receive over 10,000 reports of lockdown gatherings

Thousands of Kiwis appear to be getting lockdown fatigue, according to statistics released by police on Sunday.
As of 5pm on Saturday September 4, police had received over 10,120 online breach notifications about a gathering since Alert Level 4 began on August 17.
There is no information on how many of those notifications were definite lockdown breaches. It comes as 20 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today.
Police have issued 3,379 infringements nationwide, primarily for people failing to remain at home other than for essential personal movement.
As of 3.30pm Saturday, a total of 18,493 vehicles have been stopped at Auckland's northern and southern borders since August 31.
Of these, 675 were turned away for non-essential travel, making up around four per cent of all drivers.
The Southbound checkpoint at State Highway 1/Mercer off-ramp continues to be the checkpoint with the most vehicles turned around.
So far, 242 vehicles have been turned away at that checkpoint.