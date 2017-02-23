Police receive 'number of calls' from public over Whangarei gang-related shooting

Police have received a "number of calls" from members of the public following a gang-related shooting in Whangarei which left five people injured.

Investigations are ongoing today in Kamo over the Wednesday night shooting incident which involved people with links to the Nomads and Black Power gangs.

Three people remain in Whangarei Hospital in a stable condition, one of whom is a 21-year-old man who was arrested yesterday.

One person is in Auckland Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The fifth person was released from Whangarei Hospital yesterday.

Whangarei/Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Justin Rogers says that police will maintain a strong presence in the area.

"We are still working to establish exactly what has occurred at the address and cannot rule out the possibility that further people were involved," he said.

"We want to reassure our community that we still have a number of investigators working on this case."

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai said she was dismayed to hear the "terrible news" of the shootings.