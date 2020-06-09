Police reassure Waikato community as Mongrel Mob members gather following member's death

Police in Waikato have today reassured the public that they are closely monitoring the gang landscape in the area, with a number of recent incidents potentially related to the death of a prominent Mongrel Mob member on Friday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Deiderick John Grant, 57 - better known as DJ Rogue - was found critically injured by police on Friday evening after reports of an altercation at his Slim Street address in Bader, Hamilton.

His name was formally released yesterday and police have launched a homicide investigation, saying they are speaking to a number of people in regards to the death.

In a statement today, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said a number of recent gang-related incidents in Waikato are believed to be related to the death.

"These include an aggravated burglary and family harm incident in Ngaruawahia on Tuesday 2 June, where a 23-year-old man was arrested; a disorder incident in Whitianga on Saturday 6 June, where three people were arrested; and a fleeing driver incident involving gang members on bikes and in another vehicle, where four people were arrested," he said.

The increase in gang member numbers in Waikato was likely due to others coming to mourn the death of DJ Rogue, he said.

"In the past week, a number of offenders have been located either during vehicle stops or during warrants, and several firearms have been found and seized."

Mr Pithkethley reminded the public that if they had fears for their immediate safety they should call 111, or 105 after the crime had happened.

Police yesterday said they were aware of a memorial ride being planned for DJ Rogue, but were not directly involved in planning it.