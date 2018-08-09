 

Police 'really worried' for Motueka man missing for nine days as bush search continues

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Kaitlin Ruddock

The search for a missing Motueka father has resumed today, with police "really worried" for his safety.

It's been nine days since 35-year-old Jason Campbell was last seen. His silver Nissan van was found last Tuesday on the Takaka Hill.

Search teams are putting a "big effort" into today to cover all bases. Around 20 people are searching various areas, including specialists abseiling down bluffs.

Police says it's still possible Mr Campbell is out in the bush.

"He's really resourceful in the bush... and has gone bush for multiple days at a time to have time it for himself," says Sergeant Malcolm York.

Search and Rescue personnal gather near the top of Takaka Hill.
Search and Rescue personnal gather near the top of Takaka Hill.

Sergeant York says it's possible that Mr Campbel has moved out of their search area and they're sending a team to a new area to Torrent Bay in Abel Tasman National Park.

Sergeant Malcolm York told 1 NEWS Mr Campbell is "a family man" with young children and his family have been helping with search efforts.

Police are asking members of the public in the Takaka Hill area and Motueka to keep an eye out for Mr Campbell.

Jason Campbell
Jason Campbell
Kaitlin Ruddock
One person dead after crash near Timaru
07:55
Lorraine doesn't do confrontation, but felt she had to stand up for Wellington's beaches after noticing a growing problem.

Watch: Meet the Wellington woman taking on the scourge of plastic 'nurdles'

Winds approaching gale-force strength could hit Auckland, Coromandel this afternoon

Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha contacted witness of alleged bullying after learning the media was reporting on him

Second person charged over kidnapping of elderly Hastings man

Crime and Justice

A second person has been charged over the kidnapping of an 87-year-old man in Hastings last month.

Police say a 39-year-old woman was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping over the July 28 incident in a Countdown supermarket car park.

The charges come after a 35-year-old woman was last week charged over the incident.

Police say they are continuing to make inquiries to locate a third offender.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS
