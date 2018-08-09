Police 'really worried' for Motueka man missing for nine days as bush search continues

The search for a missing Motueka father has resumed today, with police "really worried" for his safety.

It's been nine days since 35-year-old Jason Campbell was last seen. His silver Nissan van was found last Tuesday on the Takaka Hill.

Search teams are putting a "big effort" into today to cover all bases. Around 20 people are searching various areas, including specialists abseiling down bluffs.

Police says it's still possible Mr Campbell is out in the bush.

"He's really resourceful in the bush... and has gone bush for multiple days at a time to have time it for himself," says Sergeant Malcolm York.

Search and Rescue personnal gather near the top of Takaka Hill. Source: 1 NEWS

Sergeant York says it's possible that Mr Campbel has moved out of their search area and they're sending a team to a new area to Torrent Bay in Abel Tasman National Park.

Sergeant Malcolm York told 1 NEWS Mr Campbell is "a family man" with young children and his family have been helping with search efforts.