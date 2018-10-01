 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police re-open investigation into 2013 death of Christchurch woman Libby McKay

Mei Heron
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Mei Heron
Crime and Justice

The police have urgently re-opened an investigation into the 2013 death of Christchurch woman Libby McKay.

The 27-year-old died from a serious head injury and police and the coroner initially accepted her boyfriend's explanation that she had fallen from his car.

But analysis by Australian forensic experts, revealed on TVNZ’s Sunday programme, found that version of events "untenable". Forensic testing of her clothes also found no evidence they had hit the road.

Following approaches by the Sunday programme, Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall has announced she will review the coronial inquest file.

Now the Police Commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed police have spoken to the Chief Coroner and have requested a copy of the report by the Australian forensic experts.

He says police will "review the investigation in its entirety to determine the appropriate next course of action which will include, making contact with the family of Ms McKay".

Nelson MP Nick Smith has been working closely with Ms McKay's family.

"They came to me out of desperation, that they wanted the inquiry reopened. I wrote to the police, and pointed out that the explanation that was given by Libby’s partner at the time on the way that she died could not be true," he said.

"[The family] want to work closely with police. They want answers to how Libby McKay died, and they want justice. And given the huge loss they’ve suffered, that's what I want for them too."

New evidence questioning how the Christchurch woman was thought to have died has been handed to the Chief Coroner. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Mei Heron
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
2
Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.
Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
3
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with failure to stop and ascertain injury.
Man charged after 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run in Oamaru
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
Police believe the man in this CCTV footage can help with inquiries, after the victim was injured in her own home.
Auckland woman, 84, subject to 'appalling' home invasion that left her crawling on the ground for help
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Tally Elvy-Adams, left, and Darnell with their cockatiel Henny.

Auckland couple reunited with lost cockatiel after $2000 cash reward offered
National’s Simon Bridges says NZ currently has the right number, however, Jacinda Ardern wants to see it increase.

Question Time live: National and Labour go head to head as economic outlook drops, support for Simon Bridges falls

Texas man accused of pointing gun at pregnant partner's face after baby shower runs long

Warm spring weather coming to an end as rain, cold heads towards central North Island