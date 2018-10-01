Police re-open investigation into 2013 death of Christchurch woman Libby McKay

The police have urgently re-opened an investigation into the 2013 death of Christchurch woman Libby McKay.

The 27-year-old died from a serious head injury and police and the coroner initially accepted her boyfriend's explanation that she had fallen from his car.

But analysis by Australian forensic experts, revealed on TVNZ’s Sunday programme, found that version of events "untenable". Forensic testing of her clothes also found no evidence they had hit the road.

Following approaches by the Sunday programme, Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall has announced she will review the coronial inquest file.

Now the Police Commissioner Mike Bush has confirmed police have spoken to the Chief Coroner and have requested a copy of the report by the Australian forensic experts.

He says police will "review the investigation in its entirety to determine the appropriate next course of action which will include, making contact with the family of Ms McKay".

Nelson MP Nick Smith has been working closely with Ms McKay's family.

"They came to me out of desperation, that they wanted the inquiry reopened. I wrote to the police, and pointed out that the explanation that was given by Libby’s partner at the time on the way that she died could not be true," he said.