Police rammed, two stolen vehicles burned in Ashburton smash-and-dash spree

Ashburton police are interested in seeing dashcam footage after a smash-and-dash spree which left two vehicles in flames and a man in custody.

Police said the incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday, May 24, beginning about 4.30am.

A stolen vehicle pulled into the forecourt of a service station in Ashburton and the occupant took a sledgehammer to the doors, gaining access and stealing a number of items, police allege.

The person left, travelling south towards Hinds, but was pursued by a security guard whose vehicle was rammed - causing significant damage.

The offender continued towards Mayfield, where police said they caught the person trying to break in to another business. The police patrol car was also rammed, causing significant damage, and the stolen vehicle was found soon after, on fire in the Mount Somers area.

The alleged offender was later seen again in a second stolen vehicle close to Christchurch airport, and it managed to avoid police road spikes.

Police follow the vehicle, but due to the manner in which it was being driven they soon abandoned the chase.

That vehicle was later found also on fire near Bryndwr.

Later, a third vehicle was pulled over by police on Gloucester Street and police took a 42-year-old man into custody.

Police are now seeking evidence in the case, in the form of dashcam footage from that morning.

WHAT POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR

Police want to hear from anyone with dashcam footage taken on Friday, May 24, between 7am and 7.45am on Ryans Road, Pound Road and West Coast Road near the Yaldhurst Road roundabout, Christchurch.

Police are also seeking footage taken the same morning on West Coast Road between Yaldhurst Road and Darfield between 6am and 7.30am.

Police are also seeking a light blue 4x4 with a large LED light bar on the front bullbars.