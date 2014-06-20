Police raid meth lab near Tauranga capable of producing several kilos of drug a week

Police have raided a large commercial methamphetamine lab near Tauranga which they say is capable of producing several kilograms of meth each week.

It was the latest in a number of warrants executed in the Bay of Plenty in recent weeks on the back of a significant operation run by the National Organised Crime Group.

Police say they located the significant clandestine laboratory in an area of bush on the rural property in McLaren Falls Road.

The find will significantly disrupt the supply chain of methamphetamine in the area, police say.

A 50-year-old man and 34-year-old woman have been arrested and will face charges.

A firearm and ammunition were also located, along with a large amount of cash buried near a dwelling on the property.

On Tuesday, a warrant was executed by the National Organised Crime Group and local investigators at a Parkvale address in Tauranga, and they found methamphetamine and cannabis.

A 40-year-old Tauranga man faces drug charges over the items seized.

A further warrant located half a kilogram of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, at another address.