Police push safety warning for festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines

The message for festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines this weekend is clear: "Look after yourself and your friends".

Source: 1 NEWS

This year there is a large liquor ban around the music festival site in Gisborne and it will be strictly enforced, with a $250 infringement fee for all breaches.

Police have also issued a safety reminder for those planning to attend the New Year's festival urging safe driving practices and responsible drinking.

"Rhythm and Vines is likely to be the biggest event in Gisborne's social calendar. Police want people to enjoy themselves and to remember their celebrations for the right reasons," said Senior Sergeant Ross Smith.

"Drink in moderation and make smart decisions about how you're going to get to and from venues."

Police are urging everyone heading to Gisborne to stay with friends, and organise a sober driver.

Once at the event it's important to watch your drink and not accept any drinks that you haven't personally poured.

"At events of this size, where it's noisy and there are people everywhere, you're not likely to notice someone tampering with your drink."

At the end of the event all drivers should expect to be breath tested when leaving, and if you party through the night, "you won't be in a fit state to drive the next morning".

Police are also encouraging people take extra car of valuable possessions, and advise against bringing expensive jewellery, cameras, laptops or speakers to the festival.