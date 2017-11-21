Police pursuit death: Female dies after 15-year-old driver crashes while trying to flee cops in Palmerston North

Source:
A young woman has died following a serious crash after a police pursuit in Palmerston North this afternoon.
Police say at 1.30pm the driver of a vehicle failed to stop for them on Monrad Street in Palmerston North.
After failing to stop they say the vehicle travelled onto Pioneer Highway before crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Pioneer Highway and Shirriffs Road.
The front seat passenger of the vehicle died at the scene.
The 15-year-old male driver of the vehicle has critical injuries and has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital.
A second young woman was the rear seat passenger in the vehicle and has serious injuries.
Police say a number of investigations will now commence – a Serious Crash Unit investigation and an internal Police investigation.
The pursuit involved a single patrol car.
The road remains closed and diversions are in place.
