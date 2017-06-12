 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

share

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

A police prosecutor has told an inquest he strongly opposed Christie Marceau's killer being granted bail. 

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand, who was on bail at the time he killed her in November 2011.

Just months earlier, Chand was charged with kidnapping and threatening Christie with a knife.

Adam Pell said he used Google maps on his cell phone to find the address Akshay Chand might be bailed to and saw it was less than one kilometre away from the Marceau family home.

Mr Pell was on duty at the North Shore District Court on September 9 2011 when Justice Barbara Morris denied bail.

He said he wrote on his case file that "Her Honour had used words to the effect of Mr Chand being a direct danger to the victim".

Although bail was declined, Justice Morris indicated a further bail application for electronic monitoring may be considered.

Mr Pell said Justice Morris directed that her decision declining bail be transcribed and sent to police and others, "but as far as I am aware it was not sent to police in September or October 2011."

He said at a subsequent hearing on September 29 Chand's lawyer said she was again applying for bail.

Mr Pell said he found this odd and asked "what is the change in circumstances, bail was declined?"

Lawyer Mary-Anne Lowe responded that bail had not been declined by Justice Morris.

Mr Pell said he inspected the court file but found nothing that indicated bail had earlier been denied.

Mr Pell paraphrased what Miss Lowe said which was that"she was correct, bail had not been denied, and that another judge, Judge McNaughton, had indicated bail would be reconsidered on the receipt of a positive forensics report."

Mr Pell said he was so concerned that he phoned a detective working on the case, and advised police when Chand was next appearing so they could place any admissions made by Chand before the court as part of police opposition to bail.
 

Related

Nicole Bremner

Auckland

Christie Marceau's killer to remain in mental health facility
03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Family of 18-year-old woman stabbed to death by man on bail gives emotional evidence at inquest
00:37
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Inquest into stabbing death of teen by man on bail gets underway in Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Family Feud host Steve Harvey was left scratching his head when young Bob was answering a question.

Watch: Bob Irwin's Aussie accent leaves US TV host Steve Harvey utterly confused

00:17
2
Not one to show too much emotion, Burling joined his crew in celebrating their challenger series win in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ lift Louis Vuitton trophy and Peter Burling gets among celebrations with epic champagne spray


3

Two children in hospital after car swerves onto footpath

00:30
4
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


00:30
5
The dam burst and the joy flooded out moments after Team NZ clinched their place in the America's Cup match.

Watch: Blair Tuke pops the cork and sprays Peter Burling, jubilant Team NZ crew with champagne as emotions flood over

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ