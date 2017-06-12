Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

A police prosecutor has told an inquest he strongly opposed Christie Marceau's killer being granted bail.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand, who was on bail at the time he killed her in November 2011.

Just months earlier, Chand was charged with kidnapping and threatening Christie with a knife.

Adam Pell said he used Google maps on his cell phone to find the address Akshay Chand might be bailed to and saw it was less than one kilometre away from the Marceau family home.

Mr Pell was on duty at the North Shore District Court on September 9 2011 when Justice Barbara Morris denied bail.

He said he wrote on his case file that "Her Honour had used words to the effect of Mr Chand being a direct danger to the victim".

Although bail was declined, Justice Morris indicated a further bail application for electronic monitoring may be considered.

Mr Pell said Justice Morris directed that her decision declining bail be transcribed and sent to police and others, "but as far as I am aware it was not sent to police in September or October 2011."

He said at a subsequent hearing on September 29 Chand's lawyer said she was again applying for bail.

Mr Pell said he found this odd and asked "what is the change in circumstances, bail was declined?"

Lawyer Mary-Anne Lowe responded that bail had not been declined by Justice Morris.

Mr Pell said he inspected the court file but found nothing that indicated bail had earlier been denied.

Mr Pell paraphrased what Miss Lowe said which was that"she was correct, bail had not been denied, and that another judge, Judge McNaughton, had indicated bail would be reconsidered on the receipt of a positive forensics report."