 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police programme to mentor young drivers instead of ticketing them changes lives

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A mentoring programme started by Gisborne police to help young people get their driver licence is changing lives, with an 80 per cent pass rate.

Gisborne police are volunteering their own time to mentor teens through a driving programme.
Source: Seven Sharp

Police area commander Sam Aberahama told Seven Sharp his road policing staff were dishing out so many tickets they decided there had to be a better way, and the mentor programme called Nga Ara Pai is the better way.

A third of young drivers are involved in serious crashes, some having failed to learn how to drive properly, largely because they either can't afford lessons or have no one to practice with. 

Mother of two Cossette Vaotuua is finally learning to drive with Mr Aberahama as her mentor after being pulled over by him when she failed to stop at a stop sign while driving with a learners licence. 

Ms Vaotuua said she swore at the officer at the time and now "it's kind of weird driving with him, knowing I abused him".

She wasn't charged or ticketed, but was persuaded her to join the mentor driving programme, and now she's on the road to success.

"I'm really glad that we took the option that we did, because the outcome is huge," Mr Aberahama said.

Co-ordinated by the Passrite Driving School, the volunteer mentors give three drives a week for 10 weeks and 138 people have so far enrolled on the course.

Recently the McInnes Driving School came on board and they also help very low income young drivers, especially those with little children.

Instead of police, they recruit volunteers from other walks of life.

Related

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:21
1
Gatland says his spies informed him Donald had proposed while out whitebait fishing - could he have done it any other way?

Watch: 'The ring was offered at the back of the ute!' Warren Gatland announces old mate Stephen Donald just got engaged!

00:29
2
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

3

Live stream: Breakfast

04:26
4
At least one man has died after a van rammed into people leaving prayers in north London.

Identity of man suspected of carrying out terror attack outside London mosque revealed

00:25
5
The driver was killed in the incident in the Champs Elysees area of the city.

Explosives laden vehicle deliberately rams police car in Paris bursting into flames

02:18
The Commerce Commission has ruled J-Frame isn't everything it claims to be.

Popular timber product doesn't meet strict rules imposed following leaky homes crisis

The Government has told business ministry officials to get J-Frame samples retested.


02:36
Pinetree stuck around to give some rare answers while unveiling his statue in Te Kuiti today.

Full Interview: Sir Colin Meads talks about his rugby fears, facing the Lions and what chances the current squad has against the ABs

"I bet you it's gone from say 70-30 to 55-45 now and I wouldn't want to put my house on it!"

00:40
Ease of access to contraception and an increase in sex education are seen as the pivotal changes, says Family Planning.

NZ abortion rate lowest in over 25 years, with long-term contraception said to be influencing factor

Figures highlight a continuing downward trend for younger women aged 20 to 24.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

A pretty average cloudy day with a sprinkling of rain across the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:50
The 18-year-old's killer was on bail close to the Marceau family home when he struck.

Mental health nurse says Christie Marceau's killer was 'clearly irritated' during assessment

She said she interpreted his behaviour as "passive aggressive".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ