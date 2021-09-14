TODAY |

Police probing if Auckland pair breached lockdown with chartered flight to Wānaka

 

Police are investigating a possible Covid-19 travel breach when an Auckland entrepreneur and his employee flew to Wānaka on a chartered plane.

Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

A police spokeswoman says it is investigating if there has been any breach of the health order.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed it has received a complaint about the flight but would not release any further details.

The travel is also being reviewed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
