Police probing if Auckland pair breached lockdown with chartered flight to Wānaka

Police are investigating a possible Covid-19 travel breach when an Auckland entrepreneur and his employee flew to Wānaka on a chartered plane.
Wanaka, Otago, New Zealand. Source: istock.com
A police spokeswoman says it is investigating if there has been any breach of the health order.
The Ministry of Health also confirmed it has received a complaint about the flight but would not release any further details.
The travel is also being reviewed by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.