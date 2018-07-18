 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Police probing death of Huntly man to conduct forensic investigation on recovered car

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice

Police have recovered the vehicle they were seeking as part of an investigation into the death of Wayne Noda almost a month ago.

Superintendent Bruce Bird says at this stage police are treating the three murders since June 30 as separate investigations. Source: Breakfast

Mr Noda was found dead at his home in Huntly on June 30, and police believe his injuries were inflicted during an assault.

The blue Nissan Skyline was recovered in the Hamilton area over the weekend after an appeal to the public.

A forensic examination will carried out on the car with police continuing to make further inquiries, Detective Sergeant Mata John said.

No one has been arrested at this stage.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who has any more information about this vehicle which may have been seen in the Huntly area between June 30 and July 21 July.

The death of Mr Noda was one of three Waikato police said were linked to gang activity in the region

Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
Mr Bridges also said he drew a bigger crowd in Invercargill than the Acting Prime Minister at a recent speaking engagement.

Most watched: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament
2

Most watched: Tsunami fears as monster iceberg looms dangerously close to small Greenland village
3

Police release image of 'dangerous' tattoo-covered Auckland man wanted following string of aggravated robberies

4

Most watched: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges
5

UK man refuses to grant 'moody, argumentative and disparaging' wife divorce
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Launch of website to rate NZ doctors a 'serious concern', says medical union
NZTA's avalanche control programme was created in 1983 following deaths on the southern highway.

Motorists in south warned about driving conditions, road to Milford Sound closed after heavy snow
03:04

'Is there enough cheese?' The high-stakes world of judging the best Kiwi pie
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked national outcry, was released from jail after serving half his term. Former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner's lawyer will argue Tuesday, July 24, 2018, that his client didn't get a fair trial during arguments in a California appeals court. A three-judge panel of the California 6th District Court of Appeal is scheduled to listen to arguments in San Jose. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)

Lawyer for ex-Stanford sex attacker describes client's actions as 'outercourse'

UK man refuses to grant 'moody, argumentative and disparaging' wife divorce

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice

The UK Supreme Court ruled that a woman must remain married to her husband of 40 years after he opposed her request for a divorce, saying its hands were tied by the country's divorce laws.

The justices upheld a lower court ruling that Tini Owens, 68, failed to prove "unreasonable behaviour" by her husband, 80-year-old Hugh Owens, who she claimed was moody, argumentative and disparaging.

UK Supreme Court. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

English law requires a spouse to prove unreasonable behaviour, adultery, desertion or a separation of five years unless both parties agree to divorce.

In issuing their ruling, the justices made their unease plain, noting that society's expectations for reasonable behaviour have changed since divorce laws were last updated in 1969 and marriage is now seen as a partnership of equals. The court then opened the door for lawmakers to rewrite the rules.

"I have found this a very troubling case," Judge Brenda Hale wrote. "It is not for us to change the law laid down by Parliament — our role is only to interpret and apply the law that Parliament has given us."

Mishcon de Reya family lawyer Antonia Felix said it was inevitable that the decision would offer support to pressure groups who have lobbied for changes in divorce law. But she said reforming the current fault-based system is only part of the issue facing the 110,000 couples who divorced each year in England.

She said for example, that some reports suggest that 61 per cent of the 375,000 or so Islamic couples living in England are not validly married under English law — and thus have no rights before the English courts if divorced. Christian and Jewish religious marriages are valid under English law, but other religious marriages aren't recognized unless they are accompanied by a civil marriage.

"It is likely that significant numbers of married observers of non-Judeo-Christian faiths are also in a similar position to members of the Muslim community," she said. "So, if Parliament is persuaded to review divorce law there is a far more pressing need to also review our marriage law to make it fit for our multi-faith 21st Century society."

Topics
World
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:47
Anthony Joshua's promoter believes Parker has a point to prove and that the winner on Sunday will be a step closer to a title shot.

'This is career on the line stuff' - Anthony Joshua's promoter says Joseph Parker must dominate upcoming fight, or risk sliding into oblivion

'Is there enough cheese?' The high-stakes world of judging the best Kiwi pie

Anger after five kids allegedly left in car for hours during their mum's arrest - 'I wouldn't leave my dogs like that'

Anti-abortion protest delivers thousands of baby booties to Parliament

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

Police release image of 'dangerous' tattoo-covered Auckland man wanted following string of aggravated robberies

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Police are calling for assistance from the public to locate a 21-year-old West Auckland man, following three aggravated robberies at commercial premises.

A warrant has been issued for Jayden Popata who police describe as "dangerous" and someone who "should not be approached".

In a statement released this morning, Police describe Popata as of thin build, 177cm tall and easily identified by the tattoo "Crimsa" on his forehead above his left eyebrow and a teardrop tattoo under his eye.

He also has several tattoos across his neck.

Popata has links to West Auckland and may be in the wider area, police say.

Auckland's North Shore CIB are undertaking the search, and advise if Popata is seen for 111 to be called immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Waitemata Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Jayden Popata, 21, is wanted by police for a string of aggravated robberies in Auckland. Source: Supplied
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland