Police probe 'unexplained' death of man found unresponsive in Hutt Valley

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 44-year-old man in Wainuiomata in the Hutt Valley overnight.
Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch says ambulances responded to a Davis Grove address about 10pm last night after being called to a report of an unresponsive man.
"Unfortunately, he was unable to be revived and died early this morning at Lower Hutt Hospital," Mr Leitch said in a statement.
He said Wellington Police are investigating the circumstances around the man's unexplained death.
Police officers and unmarked police cars have been seen outside the suburban property this afternoon.
