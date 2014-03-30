Police probe 'suspicious' death of woman at suburban Hamilton property



Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a property in the Hamilton suburb of Nawton.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The death at a property on Dominion Road was reported to police at approximately 1.45pm today, Detective Sergeant Andrew Saunders said tonight.

Police are at the scene making enquiries, including speaking with witnesses, he said in a statement.

A scene examination is underway and will continue tomorrow, Mr Saunders said.

A police spokesperson earlier said the death was unexplained and a house on Dominion Road had been cordoned off, with enquiries underway.