Police probe Northland altercation after man dies following hospital drop-off

Police are investigating an altercation in Northland after a man died over the weekend after being dropped at a Northland hospital.

The 28-year-old man was dropped off at the Bay of Islands Hospital with critical injuries around 3.30am on Saturday, Far North Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell said.

“At this early stage, we believe there may have been an altercation between the deceased and another party at an address in Te Tii, Kerikeri,” Dalzell said.

“Police are speaking with a person who is assisting us with our inquiries.”

Dalzell was appealing for sightings of two vehicles of interest in the wider Paihia and Kerikeri areas between 3pm on Friday and 8am on Saturday.

“Police have since located two vehicles of interest but are appealing for sightings of those vehicles in the lead up the incident to help us piece together what happened,” Dalzell said.

“The first vehicle is a silver Toyota Camry with the registration CLQ142 and was seen in the Puketona Road area the previous evening. A second vehicle is a silver coloured Honda Accord with the registration FEW685.”

Both are currently undergoing a forensic examination today.

Dalzell wanted to reassure the Bay of Islands community.

“While our investigation is in its early stages, Police believe there is a connection between the two parties involved.”

“We encourage anyone who has any information that may be able to assist us with our inquiries to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210710/5560,” he said.