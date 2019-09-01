Police probe link between Darfield ATM raid and car down bank at Porters Pass fire scene

Police are investigating a link between an ATM burglary at Darfield, west of Christchurch, and the Porters Pass fire yesterday after a stolen vehicle believed used in the burglary was found down a bank in the pass.

Police were called at about 7am yesterday to South Terrace, Darfield, after a report of an ATM having been dislodged from the wall at about 3am.

The ATM front was later found dumped on Cridges Road, but no money was stolen.

Police say they believe a Nissan Mistral SUV was involved in the attempt to take the ATM.

A Nissan Mistral was later found down a bank off the Porters Pass Road within the area where the fire is believed to have started.

The vehicle had been stolen overnight Saturday from a rural property in Bankside.

Police say they continue to investigate the origin of the fire.

It started shortly after 4.30am yesterday and had spread to cover 100 hectares, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Today ground crews and three helicopters were still working to control the fire and State Highway 73 was still down to one lane.

Christchurch police want to hear from anyone who has any information about the incidents.