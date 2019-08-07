Police presence remains after man and woman found dead at Pukekohe home

A police presence remains in the area around where a man and woman were found dead in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, yesterday afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police yesterday said they were called to reports of a sudden death at a Pukekohe property shortly after 3pm.

Upon arrival, two people were found dead.

A police presence remains in the area today as a scene examination continues, police said in a statement this morning.

The two people are yet to be formally identified.

Post mortems on the bodies will be carried out tomorrow.

Both their families are being provided support though Victim Support.