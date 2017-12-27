Police predict New Year's Eve partying will go too far

A prediction from Canterbury Police ahead of New Year's Eve – the partying will be taken too far.

Fireworks (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Canterbury Police have tweeted to say there'll be drink driving, family harm and people taking celebrating beyond their limits on Sunday night.

"And that's the best we can hope for", Canterbury Police further added on their Facebook page.

Yesterday, Police in the North Island urged those going to Rhythm and Vines to take care of themselves and their friends.

"Rhythm and Vines is likely to be the biggest event in Gisborne's social calendar. Police want people to enjoy themselves and to remember their celebrations for the right reasons," Senior Sergeant Ross Smith said.