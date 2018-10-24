TODAY |

Police praise Timaru good Samaritans who apprehended alleged pharmacy bandit

Police have praised members of the public in Timaru who apprehended an alleged pharmacy robber today.

Police say A 51-year-old man is due to appear in the Timaru District Court today charged with aggravated robbery after the incident.

"The members of the public who came to the assistance of the frightened pharmacy staff acted courageously,’" says Sergeant Kevin McErlain.

"In general we don’t encourage people to take unnecessary risks but we appreciate in this instance they acted instinctively to detain the offender until we got there."

Police would still like to speak to any witnesses to the incident that occurred at the Marchwiel Pharmacy on Selwyn Street at about 10.30 am today.

"One of those people is a man in a white ute who was involved in the apprehension of the offender. We would like to hear from him," says Sergeant McErlain.

