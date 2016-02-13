Police praise public for reporting 'very drunk' mum driving with children

Winston Peters was at his evasive best this morning as he laughingly assured he was "of course" happy Jacinda Ardern was returning to the Prime Ministership - but he had not met First Baby Neve.

On his second last day as Acting Prime Minister, Mr Peters coolly brushed off some of the more more probing questions into his relationship with Jacinda Ardern.

"Um, not the Neve you're talking about, no," Mr Peters replied to an inquiry if he'd met the Prime Minister's newborn.

He was also unwilling to give anything away about regretting giving up the country's top job this Thursday, when Ms Ardern returns from six weeks maternity leave.

Was the NZ First leader looking forward to the leadership transition?

"Well of course I am, if I said anything else you'd be rather doubting my integrity," Mr Peters said.

Ms Ardern will officially return to her duties as Prime Minister at midnight this Wednesday.

Mr Peters will then be flying out of New Zealand to the East Asia Summit in Singapore.