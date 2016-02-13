 

Police praise public for reporting 'very drunk' mum driving with children

A mum has been charged with child neglect and drink driving after another motorist in Te Awamutu reported her driving erratically with two kids in her car, then decided to follow her.

Police in Waikato said the “very drunk” woman, 28, had a breath alcohol result of 917 micrograms – well over three times the legal limit.

“The car had amazingly made it all the way from Morrinsville”, more than 50 kilometres away from where her Suzuki Swift was pulled over at about 2am Sunday along State Highway 3, police said on Facebook.

"There was evidence she had crashed the car at least once on the journey," a police sergeant told the Herald.

Police car
Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Officers praised the multiple witnesses who called to report the strange driving, describing the arrest as “a prime example of team work” with the public.

“Big thumbs up to that member of the public for following and calling us,” police said on Facebook. “And of course well done to team blue for getting her off the road before anything worse happened.”

NZ union leader detained by Israeli military

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

Politics

Winston Peters was at his evasive best this morning as he laughingly assured he was "of course" happy Jacinda Ardern was returning to the Prime Ministership - but he had not met First Baby Neve. 

On his second last day as Acting Prime Minister, Mr Peters coolly brushed off some of the more more probing questions into his relationship with Jacinda Ardern.

"Um, not the Neve you're talking about, no," Mr Peters replied to an inquiry if he'd met the Prime Minister's newborn.

He was also unwilling to give anything away about regretting giving up the country's top job this Thursday, when Ms Ardern returns from six weeks maternity leave.

Was the NZ First leader looking forward to the leadership transition?

"Well of course I am, if I said anything else you'd be rather doubting my integrity," Mr Peters said.

Ms Ardern will officially return to her duties as Prime Minister at midnight this Wednesday.

Mr Peters will then be flying out of New Zealand to the East Asia Summit in Singapore. 

"To tell you the truth, I'm looking forward to it," he assured.

The NZ First leader was at his evasive best this morning when discussing Ms Ardern’s transition back to PM on Thursday. Source: Breakfast
China's famous Terracotta Warriors to go on display at Te Papa this year

The 2300-year-old terracotta warriors, one of China's most famous attractions, will come to Te Papa this year.

The national museum said in a release the Terracotta Warriors: Guardians of Immortality exhibit will open op December 15 and run until April 19 next year.

Te Papa has developed the $2.6m exhibition with support of up to $500,000 from the Major Events Development Fund, which is administered by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment.

Geraint Martin, Te Papa's Chief Executive, said the exhibition will give many the chance to see "treasures that many wouldn’t otherwise get a chance to see".

"The exhibition promises to be a major and unique event for Te Papa and for New Zealand," he said.

The exhibit will feature eight of the warriors, which stand about 180cm high, as well as two full-size terracotta horses.

They were built more than 2000 years ago and placed underground inside the tomb of Qin Shihuang - China's first emperor - and only discovered in 1974 by a farmer digging a well near Xi'an, Shanxi province.

There are an estimated 7000 soldiers in all and each one has a unique face and features.

Two terracotta warriors in the archeological site near Xi'an, Shanxi province, China.
Two terracotta warriors in the archeological site near Xi'an, Shanxi province, China. Source: Peter Morgan/Wikimedia Commons
