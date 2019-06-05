TODAY |

Police praise public for calling to report man threatening mum and kids in Upper Hutt

Police have praised members of the public who called to report a man threatening a mum and her children in Upper Hutt this week.

According to police, they received multiple calls from witnesses to an incident in Maoribank on Monday where a man was allegedly being aggressive towards a family.

One member of the public allowed the woman and children into his property to keep them safe.

Upper Hutt Public Safety Team Sergeant Sam Mercer says the callers described what was happening and where, which enabled Police to get there quickly.

"When police arrived the man continued to act aggressively, then proceeded to resist arrest," says Sergeant Mercer.

"During this time several members of the public offered assistance to the police staff who were arresting the man.

"This included neighbours, and a rubbish-truckie who was driving by.

"While no physical assistance was required, the officers appreciated that the community had their back, and were prepared to step up if needed."

The man was taken into custody safely and has been charged with threatening behaviour and resisting arrest and appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this week.

