Police praise New Zealanders' compliance with Auckland Covid-19 travel restrictions

Police have praised New Zealanders for their compliance with Auckland Covid-19 travel restrictions as checkpoints were erected across the region from today.

Auckland is under Alert Level 3 for three days from noon today after four people in the community tested positive for the virus. The rest of the country is now under Alert Level 2.

Nine checkpoints have been operating across Auckland's regional boundaries from this afternoon, including Twin Coast Highway/North of Coal Hill Road; Black Swamp Road; Twin Coast Highway/Cames Road; SH1 north of Twin Coats Discovery Highway; Twin Coast Highway/Ryan Road; Mill Road; Kawakawa/Orere Road and Orere/Matingarahi Road; Mangatawhiri Road/Lyons Road; and River Road/Lapwood Road.

In a statement, police said that officers have stopped every vehicle attempting to travel through each checkpoint and spoken with the drivers, who were found "generally being compliant and are heeding the restrictions that have been put in place to prevent a re-emergence of Covid-19 in the community".

"Police are taking a friendly but firm approach and those people who have not had valid reason for travel have been turned back," the statement read.

Those who were turned back included people travelling to visit friends or family, going for a scenic drive or travelling to their holiday homes.

Police also thanked motorists for their patience and cooperation, with many people experiencing significant congestion at checkpoints and around some essential services today.

The congestion around the checkpoints has since eased during the afternoon and is expected to continue to improve tonight and tomorrow.