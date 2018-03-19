Police praise members of Waikato community for helping injured person hit by vehicle

Members of a Waikato community have been praised by police after they rallied around a person who was hit by a vehicle last week.

Ngaruawahia railway bridge over Waikato River. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to a reported incident between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Ngāruawāhia on Friday 21 August at about 3pm. Police say the person was injured, but not critically.

Before emergency services arrived to the Kent Street scene members of the community went to the aid of the injured person.

Police say the community's response was “excellent” with about a dozen locals and people from the school community assisting.

While they waited for more help to arrive, the group kept the person warm and comfortable and held tarpaulins to keep the rain off.

“We would just like to give a shout out to the Ngāruawāhia community and thank them for rallying together to protect this person,” Waikato Police said on Facebook.



“This is a perfect example of what a community can do when they come together to help each other out.”