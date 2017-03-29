Police praise Lions' opening match crowd

Source:
Police are praising the behaviour of the crowd at the open match of the Lions' tour of New Zealand.
The British and Irish Lions took on the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians at Whangarei's Toll Stadium last night.
Police say the crowd was in 'good spirits' and no arrests were made.
Northland District Operation Commander Inspector Martyn Ruth said there were no significant issues and it was a positive night for the people at the ground and the people of Whangarei.
Police are reminding road users, roads could be busy as fans flock in and out of the region for the Lions tour as well as Queens Birthday weekend traffic.
