Police praise Kiwis for 'embracing' use of masks on public transport as new rules begin

Police have praised Kiwis up and down the country for "embracing" the use of masks on public transport.

It comes as masks are now mandatory on public transport during Alert Level 2 restrictions around New Zealand.

As part of the response to the restrictions, police say they had an increased presence throughout the country at key transport hubs and distributed thousands of face masks.

“The feedback I have received from staff has been that interactions with the public today have been positive and that people were aware of the importance of wearing a face mask," Assistant Commissioner Richard Chamber says.

“Police will continue to have an increased presence in the community to help remind people of the new restrictions and the requirement to wear masks or face coverings on public transport.”

However, police did have to speak to a very small number of people who did not have masks.

“While we are delighted commuters everywhere have adapted well to the new requirements today, it is important to remember that some people are exempted for medical or other reasons.

"We are pleasantly surprised at the level of high compliance and New Zealanders should be congratulated for this,” he said.

Rather than enforce penalties, at this early stage police are using an education and encouragement approach and provided masks to those who needed them.

"For those people who are struggling with why masks are mandatory, I would encourage you to reflect on the damage this pandemic has done overseas.

"We are in a good position in New Zealand and it's important to we continue to do the right thing."

Police checkpoints across Auckland finished last night.