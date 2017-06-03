Police praise Eden Park fans following Lions v Blues clash

Police are very pleased with the behaviour of fans at the second game of the Lions series tonight.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Blues played the Lions in front of a near-capacity crowd at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The crowd was in good spirits and well-behaved, with no serious issues reported.

Auckland City District Lions Operation Commander Acting Superintendent Gary Davey said there was one minor incident where two people were evicted and one person was arrested for refusing to provide their details while being trespassed.