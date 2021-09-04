Police pleased with compliance of Wellington drivers

Wellington Police are pleased with how the public’s responded to travel restrictions during Alert Level 3 this weekend.

A compliance checkpoint in Pāuatahanui, situated between the Hutt Valley and Porirua, was set up by police Saturday to ask drivers what the purpose of their travel was.

Of the 500 vehicles that were stopped, 11 drivers were told to turn around as their trip was not in line with Alert Level 3 rules.

Two formal warnings were issued to drivers and one person received an infringement notice.

At Alert Level 3, people can access local services or businesses, travel to permitted gatherings like weddings, funerals or tangihana, visit their extended household ‘bubble’ or do low-risk exercise in their local area.

A Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet spokesperson advised people to stay close to home and to visit your local park or beach instead of your favourite one.

A driver is asked where they are going by police as they depart Wellington during Level Three. Source: 1 NEWS

"The distance people need to travel for exercise varies depending on where they live," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We’ve always been flexible about this and we expect people to exercise common sense."

The Australian governments of New South Wales and Victoria are specific with their travel restrictions, with people required to shop and exercise within a five kilometre radius of their home.

Police around New Zealand will continue to conduct compliance patrols as well as checkpoints on State Highways and local roads with high traffic levels.