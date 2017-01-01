 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police pleased with behaviour at NYE celebrations

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police say they're "pleased" with behaviour at New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country after dealing with minor disorder incidents, liquor ban breaches and intoxication.

Police say there were no significant issues at any of the main events, with peaceful crowds at parties and festivals.
Source: 1 NEWS

Arrests that were made were mostly related to alcohol and disorder incidents.

"There were no significant issues or incidents reported to police at any of the main events or celebrations," police said in a statement.

Police presence in the main areas was focused on prevention and ensuring revellers stayed safe.

Auckland central and the wider area celebrations were standard and nothing unusual was reported.

The fireworks display off Auckland’s Sky Tower lasted for five minutes.
Source: 1 NEWS

Large crowds at Rhythm and Vines were generally well behaved with eight arrests made for drug related offences.

Christchurch events at Hagley Park and Cathedral Square were described as quiet and well behaved, with two people dealt with for detox.

Police also responded to several minor disorder events across Christchurch.

In Wellington, the concert and fireworks on the waterfront was attended by about 6,000 people. 

"The crowd was well behaved, but there were several breaches of the liquor ban," says police.

The night was described as a moderately busy Saturday night.

Eight NYE related arrests were made across the Wellington District.

Crowds in Dunedin, Queenstown and Wanaka were also generally well behaved and dispersed quickly after the fireworks due to rain.

There was only one arrest made at Rhythm and Alps.

No major problems were reported at celebrations in Whangamata or Mt Maunganui despite large crowds.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

Wellington

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

02:10
2
The ASB Tennis Arena was sold out, and the proceeds from the tickets will go to the Kaikoura District Council.

Charity tennis match between the Williams and Savea siblings raises $65,000 for Kaikoura


00:19
3
Firefighters on their way to a scrub fire found the Gun City store in Penrose "wide open".

Ram raid burglary at Auckland gun shop

01:56
4
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato


5
1 NEWS

Body washed up on Hawke's Bay beach, not in water for long according to police

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Five in hospital, three critical, after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three are critical, including two children, following the crash today.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ