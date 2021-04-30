Police pay $2.4m for guns handed over in latest buyback

Just over 1000 guns have been handed back in the government's latest firearms amnesty and buyback.

Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday was the last day people could hand back firearms under the amnesty.

From today, anyone with a prohibited firearm will be liable under new offences and penalties contained within revamped firearms legislation.

The ban includes most semi-automatic firearms, some pump action shotguns, and certain large capacity magazines.

Recently released figures show the police have spent more than $2.4 million buying back just 768 guns, along with 240 pistol carbine conversion kits and 2160 accessories.

In total, about 1078 firearms have been handed in - about two thirds were during the buyback between February and May this year.