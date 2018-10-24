Police to patrol Hawke's Bay streets after gang shootings

Hawke’s Bay police will continue patrolling the streets after a spate of recent violent incidents involving gang members across the region.

Source: 1 NEWS

The recent incidents have seen two people get shot in alleged gang-related shootings in Napier last week, and two other people stabbed in Hastings on Sunday.

It comes as police conducted several search warrants in Napier yesterday. One person was arrested on unrelated charges.

It follows searches of two places in Raupunga on Tuesday, where firearms and drugs were seized. Arrests following these searches are imminent.

“The increased police presence has had a positive impact on reducing gang activity, however we acknowledge that tension still remains,” Hawke’s Bay Area prevention manager Inspector Martin James said.