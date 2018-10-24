TODAY |

Police to patrol Hawke's Bay streets after gang shootings

Source:  1 NEWS

Hawke’s Bay police will continue patrolling the streets after a spate of recent violent incidents involving gang members across the region.

Source: 1 NEWS

The recent incidents have seen two people get shot in alleged gang-related shootings in Napier last week, and two other people stabbed in Hastings on Sunday. 

It comes as police conducted several search warrants in Napier yesterday. One person was arrested on unrelated charges. 

It follows searches of two places in Raupunga on Tuesday, where firearms and drugs were seized. Arrests following these searches are imminent. 

“The increased police presence has had a positive impact on reducing gang activity, however we acknowledge that tension still remains,” Hawke’s Bay Area prevention manager Inspector Martin James said.

Police continue their investigations into the recent offending. 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Queensland will open its border to New Zealand tomorrow
2
A cyclone for Christmas? Tropical low likely to develop in coming weeks, but path remains unclear, NIWA says
3
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
4
Judith Collins says Speaker Trevor Mallard's legal wrangle after false rape claim cost taxpayers $333,000
5
Six new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand over past two days, all in managed isolation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:11

One fifth of Kiwis would not or probably not get Covid-19 vaccine, 1 NEWS poll finds

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media as work gets underway on Manawatu Gorge fix

A cyclone for Christmas? Tropical low likely to develop in coming weeks, but path remains unclear, NIWA says

Fatberg causes sewage to flow into Tauranga Harbour