Police to patrol Auckland transport hubs when mandatory face mask rules come into force

Police will patrol Auckland transport hubs when new rules come into force making face masks mandatory on public transport in New Zealand’s biggest city tomorrow at midnight.

Police would continue to employ the education and encouragement approach that had served them well.

The “reassurance patrols across major Tāmaki Makaurau transport hubs” from officers “may include the handing out of face coverings where appropriate”.

“When the rules come into effect police will have a role to help remind people of the new requirements,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said communities have responded well to increased Covid-19 restrictions and they would continue to employ the education and encouragement approach that had served them well.