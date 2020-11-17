TODAY |

Police to patrol Auckland transport hubs when mandatory face mask rules come into force

Source:  1 NEWS

Police will patrol Auckland transport hubs when new rules come into force making face masks mandatory on public transport in New Zealand’s biggest city tomorrow at midnight.

Police would continue to employ the education and encouragement approach that had served them well. Source: 1 NEWS

The “reassurance patrols across major Tāmaki Makaurau transport hubs” from officers “may include the handing out of face coverings where appropriate”.

“When the rules come into effect police will have a role to help remind people of the new requirements,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said communities have responded well to increased Covid-19 restrictions and they would continue to employ the education and encouragement approach that had served them well.

The approach will also be used on domestic flights nationwide, with changes also making mask-use mandatory.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Transport
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Scammer accidentally calls NZ Police, abuses cop when they get called out
2
Solomon Islands vote to ban the use of Facebook in the country
3
Police release names of three family members who died in East Cape crash
4
Auckland police searching for man who walked into North Shore library with toy gun
5
As Government reviews supermarket prices, Collins says it needs to answer to why big chains got advantage in lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:15

Scammer accidentally calls NZ Police, abuses cop when they get called out
01:08

'Still no link between NZ meat and Covid' in Chinese cool store - Trade Minister

New Tourism Minister says Kiwis should no-longer subsidise international visitors

'It’s incredibly disappointing' - Horse ambulance stolen in Manawatū