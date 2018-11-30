Police to participate in new Auckland parade after last year's Pride Parade ban

Police will participate in Auckland's new Rainbow Parade after they were controversially banned from last year's Pride Parade, a move which led to its eventual cancellation.

Source: 1 NEWS

A statement from the parade's organiser, Rainbow Pride Auckland, says NZ Police have registered to participate in this year's first Rainbow Parade, happening on February 29 on Ponsonby Road.

The parade will not be part of the official Auckland Pride Festival schedule, which runs from February 1-16.

The chair of Rainbow Pride, Matt Bagshaw, had the following to say on the announcement: "New Zealand Police share our ambitions of ending prejudice and inequality across Aotearoa.

"Their involvement in the parade is one aspect on the organisations continued focus on its core values of respect and valuing diversity."

Auckland Pride director Max Tweedie told Stuff this month that his organisation had "refocused the purpose" of their event after last year's controversy.

Like last year, there will be a march called Our March, that will be held on February 8 in place of their Pride Parade.